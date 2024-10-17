ABYC, USCG to host risk mitigation webinar

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) announced a date and opened registration for its next free online USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series. The seventh webinar of the semiannual Risk Mitigation Series will be “New Technology in Electric, Fuel, Capacity, and Flotation” held Nov. 6, 2024, from 2–4 p.m. EST.

This virtual seminar is ideal for boat manufacturers, regulatory technicians, marine surveyors, and other industry professionals who want to stay ahead of industry advancements.

“Being informed on the latest safety standards and regulations is essential for everyone in the marine industry,” said Jeff Ludwig, chief of the Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch at the USCG. “Our goal continues to be to helping manufacturers and technicians improve boating safety while staying ahead of evolving requirements. We’re excited to collaborate with ABYC to bring this valuable information to the industry.”

Key topics will include new USCG policy, new watersports attachment point requirements, lithium battery charging stations, and the latest on new fuel system standards, among others.

The webinar agenda includes:

USCG Policy Update

New Education and Certifications

Attachment Points: New Requirements

AC/DC Shore Charging Stations for Lithium Batteries

Top Flotation Mistakes and Testing Update

Horsepower Ratings for Electric Motors and Capacity Labels

USCG Accident Statistics Analysis

Fuel Delivery: New High-Pressure Fuel Hose Requirements (H-24)

To register free, please visit https://www.abycinc.org/riskmitigation7.

The USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series are recurring online events dedicated to reducing the risk involved in designing and building recreational boats. These events are free and recorded.

To view past recordings, see below or visit www.abycinc.org/onlinelearning: