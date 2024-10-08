TowBoatUS companies go pink for breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer strikes 1 of every 8 women – including those that work and recreate on the water. In an effort to bring the message of breast cancer awareness to boaters and their local communities in hopes of saving lives, five local TowBoatUS companies from Virginia to Florida have partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to raise funds for October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



“We wanted to bring our message of awareness and support to the water, where our TowBoatUS families work and help boaters every day,” said BoatUS vice president of public affairs Scott Croft. “The five TowBoatUS companies participating in our third annual breast cancer awareness campaign understand what it’s like to have loved ones stricken with this horrible disease. They’ve set high fundraising goals and will be doing it in creative ways that will have impact and reach everyone on the water.”



The five locally owned and operated companies include TowBoatUS Reedville, Virginia; TowBoatUS Lake Norman, North Carolina; TowBoatUS Charleston, South Carolina; TowBoatUS Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee and TowBoatUS Charlotte Harbor, Florida.



The companies each have a pink TowBoatUS response vessel on the water during October, with large QR codes printed on the hull sides to make it easy for boaters to donate directly to NBCF. TowBoatUS companies are also partnering with local businesses, fishing tournaments, marinas, restaurants and resorts to raise funds that will go directly to NCBF.



This includes special events such as:

Virginia: An Oyster Roast and Corn Hole Tournament in Reedville.

Tennessee: Fundraising at the Bill Dance Giant Bass Open tournament, Rockwood RV Marina and Resort on Lake Chickamauga and at the Chattanooga Bass Association Classic as well as a fall-color cruise with Erwin Marine on the Tennessee River.

Florida: Fundraising at the Flats Master Championship and Captiva Invitational tournaments and “Hooked Up for a Cause” contest and pink Yeti bucket drive in Charlotte Harbor.

North Carolina: Fundraising with local business partners including Freedom Boat Club, and a Pink Out Campaign at West Marine on Lake Norman.

South Carolina: Waters Edge and Sea Breeze marinas fundraising drive and Igloo Cooler auction in Charleston.