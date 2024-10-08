NMRA presents 2024 Mel Barr, Old Pro awards

Three marine industry veterans were recognized at IBEX 2024 in Tampa last week by the National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) as the recipients of the 2024 NMRA Mel Barr and Old Pro awards.

The Mel Barr Award was created in memory of Mel Barr, an independent marine rep deeply involved in our industry, one of the founders of the NMRA and its first president. On his untimely death in 1967, his family, along with the NMRA, established the award to honor individuals who have contributed to the improvement of the marine industry. It’s voted on by NMRA member rep groups.

The 2024 NMRA Mel Barr Award recipients are Jim and Melanie Dehoney, owners of Cal June, also known as Jim Buoy, a leading manufacturer of life rings, life buoys and other safety equipment.

The NMRA Old Pro Award recognizes a NMRA member who actively contributes to the association and the marine rep profession as a whole.

The 2024 NMRA Old Pro Award recipient is Norm MacLeod, of ComMar Sales.