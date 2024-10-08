Irish Boat Shop collaborates with Great Lakes Boat Building School for Annual Showcase

In Cedarville, Michigan, at the Upper Peninsula’s Cheneaux Islands, students at the Great Lakes Boating School learn skills to excel in the marine industry. The school’s important function has been recognized by Irish Boat Shop since its inception as the school helps prepare future team members for its three Northern Michigan locations in Charlevoix, Harbor Springs and Traverse City.

The company’s Charlevoix Marina will host an annual Great Lake Boat Building Showcase on Thursday, October 17 to give students an interactive experience of the many types of jobs that operate its service and sales locations, including marine carpentry, electrical and technician positions. Four alumni of the school currently work at Irish Boat Shop locations.

Founder of the 60+ year-old company, Dave Irish, valued staff training and as a memorial, his daughter and chair of the Irish Boat Shop Board, Susan Irish Stewart started a sponsorship that not only provides financial support to the non-profit school, but also a scholarship program.

“Irish Boat Shop has been an amazing partner and has supported us since we started, as a member of our Advisory Board,” says Nikki Storey, President, “Dave Irish’s legacy continues on and gives the kids a leg-up in the marine industry.”

Storey, an Upper Peninsula native, raised in a family of tradesman, helped the school earn accreditation in 2018 and since, its one-year training programs have grown at a significant rate to serve the marine industry. High school students are invited to the Irish Boat Shop locations for various field trips throughout the year, but during this showcase event, students participate in hands-on activities to learn skills like compression testing, battery maintenance, splicing techniques and how to use computer diagnostics from certified professionals. Students can also learn about shore power systems and safe boating and will have the chance to learn the art of marine sales, focusing on Irish Boat Shop brands like the ‘unsinkable’ Boston Whaler, Chaparral Boats and Pardo Yachts.

“This career path is rewarding and achievable without a four-year degree, which is encouraging to students who seek alternatives to a traditional college experience,” says Storey, “By partnering with Irish Boat Shop, we can provide students a chance to learn hands-on skills from a top-rated team of marine professionals while also promoting the training programs offered at Great Lake Boat Building School.”

“Following Dave Irish’s lead, Irish Boat Shop continues to invest in outside training and certifications for our own team and are always interested in hiring local residents. People here appreciate Northern Michigan’s boating atmosphere and we think it is important to help them learn the skills to be a part of our industry,” notes Shae Cross, President. “Our crew also enjoys sharing their knowledge with the students and are excellent role models for the coming generation,” he adds.

Irish Boat Shop has collaborated with the GLBBS through the Marine Dealers Education Network (MDEN), financially supporting the GLBBS Student Enrichment Fund in return for opportunities to connect with future graduates. The Dave Irish Student Sponsorship, established in 2023, provides $15,000 towards a student’s tuition in exchange for a one-year work commitment after graduation. Students in both the Comprehensive Career Boat Build program and the Marine Service Technology program are encouraged to apply for this sponsorship.

“The marine industry is rocking and a great one to work in, but if you’re sitting back waiting for people to come to you, you’ll be behind,” states Storey, “We are not sitting back. Dave Irish would always come out and talk to the students and they loved him—he was an inspiration and we are happy to continue his legacy by working with Irish Boat Shop.”