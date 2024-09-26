ABYC to host student career day, technical seminars at IBEX 2024

The American Boat & Yacht Council Foundation is partnering with the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) to host Student Career Day on Thursday, Oct. 3, in Tampa, Florida. The event will provide more than 90 students from Florida marine technical schools an opportunity to explore careers in the boating industry and network with professionals.

Participating schools include Manatee Technical College, Fort Myers Technical College, Florida Maritime Youth Institute, Suncoast Technical College, and Fred K. Marchman Technical College.

Student Career Day will kick off with a roundtable discussion entitled “Who’s Training Our Workforce” at 8:30am, followed by hands-on demonstrations, and exhibit hall tours. A luncheon will also be held with guest speakers from participating sponsors.

“Building on the success of last year’s event, we’re thrilled to have even more schools participating this year,” said Sarah Devlin, ABYC Foundation’s accreditation director. “It was such a pleasure speaking with students last year and hearing how amazed they were exploring the exhibit halls, engaging with industry leaders, and discovering innovative products. This is a fantastic opportunity to ignite excitement in the next generation of marine service technicians.”

In addition to Student Career Day, ABYC will host several technical seminars for marine professionals throughout the week:

For more information or to register for IBEX, visit www.ibexshow.com.