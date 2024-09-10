Palm Beach International Boat Show expands to 5 days in 2025

The Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) announced it will expand from four to five days in 2025. The event, owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) and produced by Informa Markets, will now kick off on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and run through Sunday, March 23, 2025, along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach.

This expansion comes in direct response to strong demand from both exhibitors, eager to showcase their products, and attendees, looking for more opportunities to explore and engage with the event. To meet this demand, PBIBS will introduce a dedicated “preview” day on Wednesday, offering a first-look opportunity at the show’s exhibits. This format is already a successful feature at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

“Both our attendees and exhibitors have been vocal about adding another day to enjoy the show. We are thrilled to be able to deliver another special day. By adding a preview day, we’re giving industry insiders more focused time to explore the show and creating an opportunity for very serious buyers to walk the show before the larger crowds arrive,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets.

Alyssa Freeman, Executive Director at the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, added, “This change will provide exhibitors and attendees with more opportunities to connect and do business, which is what makes PBIBS such a key event for our local and global marine industry.”