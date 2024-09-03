MarineMax appoints new board member

MarineMax, Inc. announced the appointment of Bonnie S. Biumi to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2024. Biumi, 62, will also serve as chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Hilliard M. Eure III, who simultaneously will retire from the Board after 20 years of service.

Biumi brings more than 40 years of public accounting and operational leadership experience across diverse industries and an extensive corporate governance background. She most recently served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Kerzner International Resorts, Inc., a developer, owner, and operator of destination resorts, casinos, and luxury hotels. Biumi previously held senior-level financial positions at NCL Corpora on, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Neff Corpora on, Peoples Telephone Company, and Price Waterhouse.

“Bonnie’s exceptional financial acumen, extensive corporate governance experience, and proven operations background complement and elevate our Board’s collective expertise,” Rebecca White, Chairperson of the MarineMax Board, stated. “We are delighted to welcome her as our newest independent director, a strategic addition that reinforces our commitment to board refreshment, director independence and diversity. Our rigorous governance framework ensures alignment between the Company’s strategic priorities and shareholder interests as we expand our market diversification, accelerate growth, and set new industry standards for customer experiences across the recreational marine market.”

White continued, “I also want to express the Board’s deep appreciation to Hilliard for two decades of outstanding service as a Board member and valued chair of the Audit Committee.”

“I am honored to join the MarineMax board and look forward to leveraging my expertise to enhance our strategic plan,” Biumi said. “My goal is to contribute a fresh perspective and draw on my experience to help the company build upon its 26-year legacy of leadership in the recreational marine market, positioning MarineMax for sustained growth and shareholder value creation.”