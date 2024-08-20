IBEX issues last call for Innovation Awards entries

Entries are being accepted for the 2024 IBEX Innovation Awards through Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The Innovation Awards recognize manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, pioneering products to market. Innovation Award winners will be honored during IBEX’s annual Industry Breakfast on October 1.

Don’t miss the opportunity to submit your company’s new, innovative product or technology. All entries must be submitted by August 21.

Learn more about the program by visiting https://www.ibexshow.com/innovation-awards-exhibitors/ or contact NMMA’s Rachel Harmon at rharmon@nmma.org.

