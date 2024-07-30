National Marine Trades Council celebrates annual conference

The National Marine Trades Council (NMTC), hosted by the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), wrapped up its annual conference last week in Stillwater, Minnesota. The meeting, which took place from July 22-25, brought together industry leaders, association representatives, and key stakeholders for a series of insightful discussions, presentations, and networking opportunities.

The conference featured sessions on workforce development, industry advocacy efforts, boat show strategies and best practices, and other association-focused roundtable discussions. The two-plus day event also included workforce-focused presentations from Mercury and Yamaha, industry marketing updates from Discover Boating, and artificial intelligence insights from the MRAA.

“The NMTC’s most significant value is the opportunity it offers all of our industry’s state and national marine trades associations to come together and learn from one another,” said Randall Lyons, the chair of this year’s conference and the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association. “As association leaders, we play a unique role in supporting and fostering the growth of our industry and the thousands of businesses within it. This event allows us to share insights and ideas from across the industry, helping us all deliver better results for our industry.”

Attendees enjoyed exploring Stillwater, a unique river town with a rich boating history, on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The event itself also featured several networking opportunities, such as the dinner cruise on the St. Croix River, fostering further camaraderie among participants and sponsors.

The NMTC is already gearing up for the 2025 conference, with exciting plans and initiatives on the horizon. “We are pleased to announce that Lori Wheeler, Vice President of Marine Industries Association of South Florida, will serve as the chair for next year’s conference,” the council said.

“As the chair of next year’s NMTC conference, I am excited to continue building on the momentum we’ve created. We look forward to another year of collaboration, innovation, and growth within the marine trades community,” said Lori Wheeler. “All of us who participated this year extends our heartfelt gratitude to Randall Lyons for his leadership and dedication as the chair of this year’s conference. His leadership and efforts were instrumental in making this event a resounding success.”