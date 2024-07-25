Roswell Marine announces European expansion, new distribution center

Roswell Marine announced a major expansion, establishing a new Roswell Europe division to provide fast, direct service to the region. This move delivers Roswell’s worldwide dealer network, boat manufacturers and customers service with a factory-direct distribution center located in Harderwijk, Netherlands.

“We’ve made a significant investment in establishing Roswell Europe with a new distribution center and a passionate, experienced team in place,” said Robert Oswell, CEO of Roswell Marine. “Our vision for innovating life on the water is paralleled in approach by European boat manufacturers who have a history of leading the industry in design and quality standards. We are excited for the future and committed to bringing our partners the very best products and service worldwide.”

Roswell Europe further extends the company’s global footprint, which includes Roswell Canada, Roswell Australia, and Roswell’s Global Headquarters in the U.S.