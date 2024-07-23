Yamaha Marine names regulatory affairs manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Kemba Solomon to the position of regulatory affairs manager, Yamaha Marine External Affairs Division. In her new role, Solomon will work to harmonize regulation and encourage a regulatory environment that aligns with business and technical realities. She will coordinate activities with industry trade organizations and work within the industry to encourage the development of standards for new and emerging technologies.

“Kemba brings a great deal of valuable experience to our team,” said Martin Peters, director, Marine External Affairs. “She understands our industry and the entire realm of regulation as it affects manufacturers of internal combustion engines and the value of creating and adhering to industry standards. We are pleased to have her on board.”

Prior to joining Yamaha, Solomon served as manager of quality engineering and warranty for American Honda Motor Co., where she led divisional technical support for warranty claims analysis, quality information correspondence and the steering committee teams for product campaigns and product recalls. In addition, Solomon served as test/infrastructure manager for Cummins, Inc. where she orchestrated the testing and infrastructure teams for timely completion of EPA and CARB testing across a portfolio of more than 15 large scale projects. She also held the position of calibration specialist/verification engineer, powertrain for General Motors Corp. where she performed OBDII calibration development and verification for V6 and Inline engine applications within the Powertrain division and was responsible for CARB and EPA regulatory testing.

Solomon reports directly to Martin Peters, director, Yamaha Marine External Affairs.