NMMA offers support for California’s proposed Prop. 65 changes

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) submitted comments to California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) in response to its proposed changes to Proposition (Prop) 65 short-form warning requirements. For several years, NMMA and its members have been working with the California regulator to provide clarity around the labeling proposal and its impact on the recreational boating industry.

NMMA has been working with OEHHA since 2021 to develop a more targeted approach to marine products since they originally proposed changes to the Prop 65 short-form warning label. In its new proposal, OEHHA includes “safe harbor language” for recreational marine vessel parts and offers clarity and consistency for Prop 65 warnings for products sold online – both of which were top priorities for the industry.

Compliance with the Prop 65 warning language for paper catalogues remains a point of discussion between NMMA and OEHHA officials. In its comments, NMMA notes the industry “continues to struggle with how to comply with Proposition 65 warnings in paper catalogues where space is very limited.”

OEHHA began its rulemaking process in January 2021, and subsequently, proposed several amendments to the original proposal of changing the short-form warning. Throughout the process, NMMA has submitted public comments, partnered with stakeholders, and met with OEHHA to discuss the impact the proposal would have on the industry. NMMA will continue to monitor the regulatory process and meet directly with OEHHA to discuss the impact this would have on the recreational marine industry.

In December 2023, the industry participated in a hearing thanking OEHHA for working with the recreational boating industry on the revisions and noting NMMA’s support for the safe harbor language proposed for marine parts and accessories.