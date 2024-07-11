UK BoatLife show acquired by NEC Group

UK marine show BoatLife recently announced its acquisition by the NEC Group. After three years of building a vibrant community and powerful brand, BoatLife said it is now heading into a new era of growth under the ownership of NEC Group’s newly-established event division, Pendigo Events.

Anthony Mitchell, newly appointed Managing Director of Pendigo Events, brings 20 years of experience in the events industry, including leadership roles at the celebrated Pub in the Park.

“BoatLife is the first exhibition in the portfolio of Pendigo Events.” Mitchell said. “We are proud to be the new owners of the UK’s biggest indoor boat event. Over the past four months, the team have been working tirelessly with the UK marine industry to truly understand what our clients and visitors want and need from BoatLife. As the first consumer boat event in the UK calendar (Feb. 6-9, 2025), we are excited to be delivering a truly fantastic experience for the marine industry. With more investment to allow us to host new, as well as returning brands, there will be a focus on delivering engaging content and new features to ensure a truly immersive visitor experience. With so much to see and do, we cannot wait to welcome the industry to BoatLife next year.”

As part of the move into Pendigo Events & NEC Group, Event Director Richard Dove said he will bring the same passion and drive to BoatLife.

More information about this year’s show can be found at www.boatlifeevents.com.