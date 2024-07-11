RBFF adds Emily Cope to Board of Directors

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced Emily Cope as the latest addition to its Board of Directors, enhancing the board with extensive experience in wildlife and biology. Cope is the current Deputy Director of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which oversees freshwater fisheries across the state and endangered species programs—as well as wildlife management areas, heritage preserves, fish hatcheries and state lakes.



“We are thrilled to welcome Emily to our Board of Directors,” said Dave Chanda, RBFF President and CEO. “Having worked together for years, I can attest to Emily’s extensive experience spanning from strategic planning to scientific field work. Her addition brings vital knowledge and representation from the southeast onto our board. Emily’s insights will further help drive new strategies to increase participation in fishing and boating while fostering a deeper connection to the outdoors.”



Cope earned an M.S. in Wildlife Biology from Clemson University in 1999 and began her career with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources soon after. In more than two decades of work, Cope’s skills have been put to use in projects ranging from forest stewardship to habitat protection efforts, strategic planning, building local and national partnerships and securing funding to support conservation efforts. Cope previously served as Assistant Director for the department before moving into one of just four Deputy Director roles within the organization.



“I’m honored to be welcomed to the Board at RBFF,” said Cope. “Anglers and boaters are vital to the health of fisheries and waterways around the country. In many ways, fishing and boating are at the heart of South Carolina’s outdoor recreation environment. Outdoor lovers enjoy our waters from the Low Country to the Blue Ridge Mountains, and I’m excited to share the knowledge we’ve accumulated by connecting with them over the years.”



A complete list of RBFF’s Board of Directors is available online.



