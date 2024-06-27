Newport International Boat Show announces 2024 partners, sponsors

Newport International Boat Show announced that tickets are now on sale for this year’s Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport. The show will be held September 12-15, 2024, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.



“Once again, we are welcoming remarkable sponsors,” said Gail Lowney Alofsin, Director of Corporate Sponsorships. “Renowned companies, from local to national, have seen the value in supporting our Show. Their participation allows us to give our visitors and exhibitors the unique experience that the Newport International Boat Show is known for and this year is set to be the best yet.”

One of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England, The Newport International Boat Show encompasses over 15 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront with six connecting show sites both on land and in water. It hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. A number of high-profile sponsors are already committed to adding to the experience with special events throughout the days of the show.



Presenting sponsors are BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending.



Sponsors to date include: BMW North America; Boatal; Boston Yacht Sales; Cape Tide Hard Tea; Carey, Richmond and Viking Insurance; C2 Vehicles; Centreville Bank; Chubb Insurance; Coca Cola; Francis Coppola Diamond Collection; Dillon’s Small Batch Distillery; Discover Newport; Dockwa; Dulce Vida Tequila; Fishers Island Lemonade; Flexjet; Global Marine Insurance; Helly Hansen Newport; Hogan Associates Real Estate; KIND; LaVictoire Finance; Leaf Filter; Marriott Newport; Marsh McLennan Agency; Newport Craft Brewing Distilling Company; ORIS Watches USA, Inc.; Pella Windows and Doors; Pretty Rugged; Renewal by Andersen; Rinaldi Roofing; Safe Harbor Marinas; Sebago; Sobieski Vodka; Tequila Ocho; Whalers Brewing Company and ZOA.



Media partners include AIM Marine Group, Cruising World Magazine, New England Marine Trades Association, Rhode Island Marine Trades Association, Sailing World Magazine, Soundings Magazine and Yachting Magazine.



“As we embark on another boating season in Rhode Island, BankNewport is proud to continue its role as the presenting sponsor of the Newport International Boat Show,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport. “This world class boat show not only highlights the excellence of great boat manufacturers, dealers, broker’s and marine trade companies but also the charm and vibrancy of Newport and its neighboring areas during this time of year. We look forward to welcoming a great crowd this September.”



“As a division of BankNewport, the team at OceanPoint Marine Lending looks forward to welcoming both seasoned and new visitors to this year’s boat show,” said Oscar Joaquim, President, OceanPoint Marine Lending. “This event offers a unique opportunity for boating enthusiasts of all levels to explore the latest in marine technology, connect with industry experts, and experience the beauty and thrill of boating firsthand. We look forward to continuing our support of the industry by offering an exceptional lineup of products that highlight the best in marine financing.”



To purchase tickets online, click here. Opening Preview Day is Thursday, September 12, sponsored by Discover Newport and Marsh McLennan Agency, and the ticket price is $40. A One-Day General Admission ticket if purchased now through September 11 is $31 or day-of tickets are $33, valid any one day Friday-Sunday.



For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.