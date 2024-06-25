Boat History Report integrates with eBay Motors

Boat History Report announced an integration with eBay Motors, a leading commerce destination that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. This integration gives boat buyers a more efficient way to research the history of boats being sold through eBay and demonstrates eBay’s commitment to transparency and the safety of its users.

On every eBay boat listing, boat shoppers will see a link to “Order a history report from Boat History Report.” directly under the “Place Bid” button.

“This integration allows eBay users to shop with greater confidence due to increased transparency and accessibility to information,” said Grant Brooks, CEO of Boat History Report. “eBay Motors takes the customer shopping experience seriously as evidenced by their desire to help consumers make more informed purchase decisions in the buying process. We’re thrilled to be their preferred partner for history reports for all boats sold through eBay.”

With the substantial number of damaged boats from Hurricane Ian on the market, knowing the boat’s history is critical. Unfortunately, a clean title on a boat does not mean a clean history, as many states will issue a clean title to a boat that’s been deemed a total loss by an insurance company or even completely destroyed. However, Boat History Report works with hundreds of public and private sources to ensure its reports include these significant negative events, even when the boat has a “clean” title.