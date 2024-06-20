Skeeter names new GM

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of John Clark to the position of general manager, Skeeter Boats. In his new role, Clark will provide the overall direction for the company, guide business operations, promote company values, and develop and deliver high-quality products to customers.

“Skeeter remains dedicated to investing in resources that allow us to be an innovative leader in the boating industry,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “As general manager, John’s steadfast leadership, experience and strong financial management principles will allow us to continue to invest in the people, facilities and equipment that will make our brands stronger.”

Clark joined Skeeter in 2006 in the accounting department where he focused on improving budgeting and forecasting abilities to assist in management planning. Clark also served in various roles within the company including quality assurance manager, and director of quality assurance and customer relations where he expanded Skeeter’s customer service skill set and tools through new software solutions, warranty management systems and the launch of Integrity Services. Prior to his current role as general manager, he held the position of assistant general manager and his responsibilities included managing daily operations, staff, facilities as well as Skeeter’s long-term vision.

Clark reports directly to Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.