Freedom Boat Club expands in Denmark

Freedom Boat Club announced the expansion of its Denmark operations with the addition of its newest location in Copenhagen, its second location in the country.

“Copenhagen is the most populous city of Denmark and an important capital city in Europe, which we believe provides tremendous opportunity to continue growing the Freedom Boat Club model in the region,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club EMEA. “Extending our footprint to top boating communities such as this one is consistent with our continued growth plans, and we look forward to welcoming many new members to the on-water lifestyle with this announcement.”

Centrally located near the capital city at Greve Marina, the location is situated on the coast of Køge Bay, which offers calm and scenic waters ideal for boating, as well as easy access to the larger Øresund Strait, a key waterway that connects the North Sea to the Baltic Sea, opening even more possibilities for exploration. Additionally, the Copenhagen location will be owned and operated by Bådliv.dk, a company created by Jørgensen & Dahl A/S, which represents brands in pleasure boating, including Mercury, Bayliner, Quicksilver, Linder, Smartliner, Quicksilver and more.

“We are thrilled to join the Freedom Boat Club family and for the opportunity to enhance boating experiences near the capital in Denmark, said Nikolaj Mehlin, Manager of the club. “Through this partnership, we look forward to leveraging Freedom Boat Club’s proven boat-share model to foster a stronger boating community in Denmark. By offering members unlimited access to a premium fleet of boats and removing many of the barriers to access the water, we are confident in our abilities to promote a lifestyle that embraces the sea, making boating more inclusive and enjoyable for all.”

The Copenhagen location will open in June 2024, for the summer boating season with a selection of brand-new boats.