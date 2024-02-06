NMMA names 2024 Miami Innovation Awards judges

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) announced the panel of judges set to evaluate product entries for the 2024 Miami Innovation Awards. The Miami Innovation Awards recognize manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. The 2024 award recipients will be announced during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show on Feb. 15 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Sunset Ballroom.

The Industry Breakfast will feature a host of presentations focused on propelling the recreational boating industry forward. Show exhibitors, NMMA members and industry stakeholders can purchase tickets here.

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee is comprised of eight BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. Judges for the 2024 Miami Innovation Awards are:

Ben Stein (Chair): Stein is an editor of Panbo.com covering marine technology. He also serves as electronics editor for Power & Motoryacht and PassageMaker magazines and is a regular contributor to Soundings. After 15 years in financial services technology, he left the corporate world to pursue his passion in boating. A USCG 100-Ton Master and ABYC certified marine electrical technician, Ben is an experienced cruiser having traveled over 20,000 nautical miles.

The 2024 Miami Innovation Awards’ entrants will be judged across 22 product categories. All entrants and award winners will be on display throughout the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.