Mercury Marine named CES Innovation Award honoree for electric outboards

Brunswick Corporation, announced its Mercury Marine division was named a 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category for the Avator 20e and 35e electric outboards. This is the third CES Innovation Award for Mercury. In 2022, Mercury’s V12 600hp Verado outboard engine won the award in the Vehicle & Transportation category, and in 2021, Mercury’s 1st Mate Marine System technology won in two categories, earning the Best of Innovation designation in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category and the CES Innovation Award honor in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category.

Mercury introduced the Avator 20e and 35e electric propulsion systems in August and both will be part of Brunswick’s CES exhibit at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as part of the Company’s celebration of its ACES technology and leadership in electrification. The two award-winning models joined the already award-winning Avator 7.5e outboard, which officially launched at CES 2023. Mercury said two additional electric outboard products will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with a CES Innovation Award for a third time,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Avator outboards are industry-leading, innovative electric propulsion systems engineered to deliver a superior boating experience, and this award is another testament to our continued leadership position in marine technology. Our CES exhibit will be a celebration of our unmatched technology portfolio and a wonderful opportunity for a global audience to experience how our ACES strategy has come to life.”

“It is an incredible honor for Mercury Marine to win another CES Innovation Award, one of the premier innovation awards in the world,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “The 20e and 35e outboards set new benchmarks for innovation, performance, and connectivity. We look forward to showcasing our Avator lineup in the Brunswick exhibit at CES 2024, giving attendees the opportunity to see how we are making boating accessible to more people, while building on our commitment to sustainability.”