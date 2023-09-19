Newport International Boat Show announces 2023 new product awards

The Newport International Boat Show recently announced the results of this year’s Newport For New Products (NFNP) Awards.

Judged on during the show’s opening day and announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, September 15, 2023, the winners are:

Best New Navigation Product (Including Marine Electronics) – B&G Hercules

– B&G Hercules Best New Boating Operation, Maintenance or Safety Product – Ronstan Orbit Winch with QuickTrim

– Ronstan Orbit Winch with QuickTrim Honorable Mention Boating Operation, Maintenance or Safety Product – Revolve Technology Emergency VHF Antenna

– Revolve Technology Emergency VHF Antenna Best New Sailboat – Yyachts Y70

– Yyachts Y70 Best New Powerboat 30 Feet and Over – SOLARA S-310 SC

– SOLARA S-310 SC Best New Powerboat Under 30 Feet – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

– HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine Best Overall New Powerboat – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

– HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine Honorable Mention: Powerboat – Wolfeboro Boats Classic 15

– Wolfeboro Boats Classic 15 Accessible Product Award – Laguna 330, Further Customs

– Laguna 330, Further Customs Green Boat Award – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

– HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine People’s Choice Award – SOLARA S-310 SC

NFNP entries were open to domestic and foreign products that were nationally launched after April 1, 2023 and made their boat show debut at Newport. Show attendees selected the People’s Choice Award winner, while all other category winners were selected by a team of industry experts based on innovation, value to the consumer, safety and aesthetics.



