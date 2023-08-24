BRP Sea-Doo, Manitou announce MY24 lineup

During its annual Club BRP meeting, BRP Inc. launched its 2024 models across various brands to dealers and consumers alike, among which were the newest products from Sea-Doo and Manitou.

Sea-Doo officially debuted the next generation of the Spark, adding comfort and styling updates along with the new 325HP Sea-Doo RXP-X/RXT-X and the 300HP Sea-Doo GTR-X.

In the pontoon category, the Sea-Doo Switch, which debuted two years ago, now offers enhanced comfort as well as upgraded technologies in the new Switch Cruise Limited.

After a significant rebrand and redesign last year, the Manitou lineup added dual Rotax S150 outboard engines with Stealth Technology, including iDock joystick piloting to the Explore model for MY24.

“Our commitment to relentless innovation, continued refinement and creating industry-leading experiences has been our guiding light to deliver the most comprehensive lineup of personal watercraft and pontoons in the industry,” says James Heintz, director of global product strategy, Sea-Doo & Marine Group at BRP. “In addition to revolutionary watercraft, we also know that owners look to personalize their experience. Our accessory teams have worked hand in hand with our vehicle engineers to launch 25 new on-water accessories for our entire lineup that cater to unparalleled days on the water.”

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of the new MY24 models from both Sea-Doo and Manitou in the pages of Boating Industry and on the web in the coming weeks.