MJM Yachts has announced the appointment of Canadian yacht dealer and broker Derek Mader as its new director of international sales and dealer development.

A seasoned yacht sales professional with over 30 years in the industry, Mader co-founded a leading Canadian luxury yacht dealership and brokerage firm in 2014 and led it as CEO for the next decade. Thanks to his international business acumen and the relationships he forged with a wide range of U.S. and European boat builders, his firm has been instrumental in developing and setting the standard for the luxury yacht market in Canada. Mader also helped to establish Canada’s first world-class, consumer-focused design center for luxury yachts.

“Derek brings a huge amount of experience to the table, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team,” said Natascia Hatch, president and CEO of MJM Yachts. “His focus will be to grow our business internationally, with immediate emphasis on Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico, then expanding into the UAE, Dubia, UK and EU. He also will support the ongoing efforts of our U.S. sales network.”

“After representing a wide variety of leading luxury yacht brands in Canada, I truly appreciate the high level of quality, performance and aesthetics that MJM Yachts bring to the marketplace,” Mader said. “I am very excited about helping to expand the MJM brand’s reach throughout the world.”