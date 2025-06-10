MJM Yachts adds South Carolina dealer

MJM Yachts
The MJM 4 is a open-bow day yacht that offers overnight accommodations. Photo courtesy of MJM Yachts

MJM Yachts welcomes Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales to its dealer network. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales will represent MJM Yachts for sales and service throughout the state. This partnership follows the recent dealer additions of Legasea Marine and MarineMax Wrightsville Beach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig Tallberg and the entire Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales team into the MJM dealer network,” said Natascia Hatch, CEO of MJM Yachts. “Their deep roots in the South Carolina boating community and commitment to exceptional client service align perfectly with MJM’s mission to deliver an extraordinary ownership experience.”

“We’re honored to represent a brand like MJM,” said Craig Tallberg, founder of Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales. “MJM delivers exactly what today’s yacht buyers are looking for—comfort, efficiency, and timeless good looks—all backed by American craftsmanship. We’re excited to introduce these remarkable yachts to our customers.”

