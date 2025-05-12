Lesagea Marine of Virginia adds MJM Yachts

The StaffMay 12, 2025
MJM Yachts 35
MJM Yachts 35. Photo courtesy of MJM Yachts

MJM Yachts has appointed boat sales and service provider Legasea Marine in Yorktown, Virginia, as its official dealer for select Virginia and North Carolina counties.

“Adding MJM Yachts to our lineup is a natural fit for Legasea Marine,” said Chris Hall, president and co-founder of Legasea Marine. “Their focus on quality, comfort, and performance mirrors our own values and what our customers demand on the water. We’re excited to bring these incredible vessels to the boating communities of Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Legasea Marine to the MJM dealer network,” said Jeff Donahue, vice president of sales for MJM Yachts. “Chris and his team have a long-standing track record of excellence in representing premium boating brands and serving knowledgeable yacht owners. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and strong regional presence make them an ideal partner for MJM.”

Legasea Marine will host a three-day Spring Open House and Boat Show, May 9-11, at its waterfront facility in Yorktown. The event is free and open to the public. Legasea’s first in-stock MJM 35 will be on display in the water and available for sea trials.

