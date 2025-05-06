Dealer adds MJM Yachts at New York and Connecticut locations

The StaffMay 6, 2025
MJM Yacht
Photo courtesy of MJM Yachts

MJM Yachts has expanded its partnership with DiMillo’s Yacht Sales. The family-owned dealer will represent the MJM brand in New York and Connecticut in addition to its existing territories in Maine, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

“We are thrilled to grow our footprint with DiMillo’s, whose team has always delivered a personalized, best-in-class customer journey,” said Natascia Hatch, CEO of MJM Yachts. “This alignment allows us to offer more boaters along the Eastern Seaboard the craftsmanship and innovation that define MJM. DiMillo’s shares our passion for excellence on and off the water.”

DiMillo’s Yacht Sales was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine. The company operates six dealership locations and four marinas.

“Expanding into New York and Connecticut with MJM is a natural evolution for us,” said Christopher DiMillo, founder of DiMillo’s Yacht Sales. “MJM builds the kind of yachts that inspire confidence and loyalty – hallmarks that align perfectly with our values. We are excited to bring this proven partnership to even more clients in the Northeast.”

