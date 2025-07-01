Avikus and Emerson partner to advance marine autonomy

The StaffJuly 1, 2025
Avikus
Photo courtesy of Avikus

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s specialized Autonomous Navigation Technology subsidiary, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Emerson to integrate its NEUBOAT CONTROL Autonomous System with Emerson’s Aventics marine controllers.
 
Avikus will utilize Emerson’s open protocol for its Aventics marine controllers to integrate with its NEUBOAT CONTROL system, providing safety and convenience features such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and auto docking. Following integration, Avikus will be completely compatible with Emerson’s Aventics marine controllers across all OEMs, dealers and customers.
 
“Emerson’s commitment to the highest standards of reliability make their controllers perfect for integrating the Avikus NEUBOAT CONTROL system,” said Do-Hyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “Emerson’s engineers are the leaders in marine controls and we applaud them for their forward-thinking embrace of autonomous technology. We’re looking forward to working with the Emerson team and bringing our award-winning solutions to their distinguished customer base.”

