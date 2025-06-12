Boating Industry reveals 2025 Top Products

For the last 12 years, the Boating Industry Top Products program has brought to readers 50 of the marine industry’s newest and most innovative products and services of the year. To be eligible for consideration, products or services must have been introduced or significantly updated since January 2024. The chosen list of products differentiated themselves from a large group of submissions for their impact, innovation and ability to advance the product category, even creating new segments.

These products were officially revealed in the May edition of Boating Industry.

Here are the 2025 winning products:

AlumaCraft Boats Inc. | 2025 AlumaCraft Trophy

The completely redesigned MY25 Alumacraft Trophy features a host of innovations, including the X-Pod transom extension that adds 16 inches of usable stern space and a modern curved gunnel profile for a sleek side view. The Bow Control Center supports up to a 12-inch flush-mounted graph and includes practical additions like a phone holder, USB port, and tool storage. Interior flexibility is enhanced with customizable Flex Modules offering multiple livewell and seating configurations. Standard electronics integration includes a Garmin digital dash and NMEA 2000 network, with a redesigned helm allowing dual 12-inch graph mounting while maintaining excellent visibility.

Avikus | NEUBOAT Dock II

The Avikus NeuBoat Dock II docking assist system is designed for yachts over 40 feet, using six cameras to deliver a 3D surround view and precise maneuvering support. It features real-time Docking Assist Guidance, a Home Point return function, and alerts users when nearby objects are within 16 feet. It is the only system that can be calibrated while in the water. With USB-C and HDMI compatibility, NeuBoat Dock II is display-agnostic and easily retrofittable, offering advanced autonomy without brand limitations.

Barletta Pontoon Boats | Barletta Lusso L25MAT

The Barletta Lusso L25MAT center-mounted twin engine configuration, the first and only in the segment, offers a major leap in performance, safety and user experience. The design eliminates the drawbacks of traditional outer-toon engine placements. By positioning the engines centrally, the boat benefits from improved tandem operation without backwash or engine competition, reduced risk of docking damage, and a dramatically safer boarding experience. This configuration also reclaims the aft deck for functional use, enhancing both usability and passenger enjoyment.

Bennington Pontoons | Vivid UX

The Bennington Vivid UX System is a modern display and control platform that replaces outdated analog gauges with streamlined, digital display panels and system controls. Its single-layer menu design eliminates confusing navigation, giving users instant access to essential engine data and vessel controls like lighting and audio. The system adapts to different boating environments with customizable brightness, color themes, and a blackout mode to limit distractions during nighttime cruising.

Blackfin Boats | Blackfin 262HB

The Blackfin 262 Hybrid is a versatile fishing vessel built for both inshore and offshore adventures, packed with angler-focused features like dual 30-gallon live wells, ample rod storage, a bait prep station, and spacious casting decks. Its Twin Step Hull Design delivers outstanding performance and efficiency, getting on plane quickly, riding smoothly and maintaining stability even at higher speeds. Multiple bow layouts, a digital switching system controlled by a key FOB, and a sturdy hardtop frame with bonded glass add to its functionality and adaptability. Powered by a standard Mercury V10 with up to 400 horsepower, the 262 Hybrid reaches top speeds around 60 mph and has a 100-gallon fuel tank for extended days on the water.

Boatyard | Pro App

Boatyard’s 2024 platform evolution introduced a connected suite of tools that streamline marine service operations and elevate customer experience. Key updates include AI-powered Digital Inspection Reports that boost transparency and drive higher order values, and a smart Task Manager that automates follow-ups and prevents lost revenue. The redesigned Boatyard Pro App enhances technician productivity with real-time updates, geolocation clock-ins, and integrated task management.

Boston Whaler | 330 Vantage

The Boston Whaler 330 Vantage dual-console boat blends luxury, versatility and performance. Built for everything from watersports and fishing to relaxing cruises, it features a convertible portside lounge, spacious bow seating, and a newly enhanced head compartment for premium comfort. Integrated Simrad technology and thoughtful touches―like a fl ip-down transom seat, deluxe bait-prep station, and retractable sunshade―make every outing eff ortless. Built on Boston Whaler’s unsinkable Unibond hull, the 330 Vantage delivers confidence and class for any adventure on the water.

Brownell Boats Stands | Workshop Service Station

The Brownell Workshop Service Station is a modular, rotating pedestal system designed to streamline the handling of lower units, outdrives, and small outboards in any shop setup. With 360-degree rotation and adjustable t-mount settings, it offers exceptional flexibility and control, whether mounted on the floor or a bench. The system’s adjustable handles and positive locking pin ensure secure, precise positioning of top-heavy outboards. Built for versatility and safety, it accommodates outboards up to 200 pounds and adjusts easily to different component sizes.

Chris Craft Boats | Sportster 25

The Chris-Craft Sportster 25 breaks away from cookie-cutter boats with handcrafted craftsmanship, luxurious materials like teak, and iconic design that makes a bold statement. Designed for both water sports and cruising, it offers sterndrive or forward drive options and premium features as standard. With a high freeboard, deep cockpit sides, and advanced tech like Volvo’s Glass Cockpit and Surf Control, it combines safety, comfort and intuitive performance. The Sportster 25 is turning heads in showrooms and on the water, with strong sales and high customer satisfaction scores.

Dinnteco | Electromagnetic Charge Compensation Device (DDCE)

The Dinnteco Electromagnetic Charge Compensation Device (DDCE), meeting all RoHS standards, is designed to prevent direct lightning strikes by gathering positive charges from its immediate environment and negative charges from the clouds. The combined charges are neutralized within the DDCE and the surrounding atmosphere undergoes a 24/7 compensation process, preventing strikes on both the device and the entire structure it protects. The DDCE’s construction combines stainless steel, polyoxometalates (POM) and saline to provide up to 100 meters of protection and ensure long-lasting performance.

Dockmate | Positioning System (DPS) V2

The newly redesigned Dockmate Positioning System (DPS V2) offers a fully self-contained solution for dynamic positioning, simplifying retrofit installation with minimal added hardware. Integrated directly into the Dockmate Receiver, it uses existing engine and thruster controls for cost-effective station-keeping on both single and twin-engine boats. With Ocean and Precision Modes, DPS V2 delivers reliable hands-free control for solo docking or holding position in tight spaces. Its modular design supports easy upgrades to existing systems, reducing waste and enhancing long-term value for boat owners.

Dometic Marine | DG3 Gryo Stabilizer

Dometic’s 2025 DG3 Gryo Stabilizer uses advanced technologies to deliver groundbreaking spin-up/spin-down time, superior stabilizing performance in all types of sea conditions, increased durability and reduced maintenance and cost of ownership. Its energy efficiency (consuming 40 percent less power) allows it to be used on boats without generators. Dometic engineers developed the DG3 to solve all of the common issues and challenges associated with previously existing systems on the market.

EVOA | E1 Performance System

EVOA has electrified the 2024 MasterCraft ProStar with a single high-performance motor delivering 516 ft-lbs of instant torque. Engineered for competitive water skiing, the system meets or exceeds traditional gas-powered benchmarks, including Zero-Off mapping, throttle response, noise levels, and hole-shot performance, adding just 150 pounds compared to the original. Powered by Formula E-inspired batteries, it offers flexible charging options such as 30A shore power and DC fast charging, enabling a 36-minute charge time. All components are seamlessly integrated within the existing ProStar frame, achieving a clean electric conversion without altering the boat’s design or capabilities.

FLIR | Ocean Scout Pro

The FLIR Ocean Scout Pro thermal monocular combines professional-grade performance with user-friendly design at an accessible price point, making it a valuable addition to any mariner’s safety toolkit. Built in collaboration with public safety experts, it offers a 500-meter detection range and a wide 32-degree field of view. With a one-finger button control, rugged IP67-rated build, six-hour battery life, and a wireless app for file management, the device is designed for ease of use. Compact, durable and offering features like multiple color palettes and a MOLLE-compatible carry case, the Ocean Scout Pro enhances safety without complication.

Formula Boats | 457 Center Console Fish

The Formula Boats 457 Center Console Fish is designed for serious offshore anglers, featuring dual 50-gallon pressurized live wells that double as dive tank storage, port and starboard fish boxes with macerators and optional freezer plates, and an in-floor storage system with YETI buckets. It features a secure toe rail for stability, GEMLUX outriggers with 22-foot telescoping poles and a triple rigging kit, and an available below-deck ice maker feeding a split ice well. The layout offers reclining lounges, a double-wide flip-down bench seat, multiple access doors, and abundant storage and rod holders.

Garmin | Force Pro Trolling Motor

Garmin’s new Force Pro builds on the legacy of the original Force Trolling Motor with upgrades designed for serious anglers. It features multi-band GPS for even more precise anchor lock and comes equipped with Garmin’s most advanced GT56UHD transducer for ultra high-definition scanning. The addition of reverse thrust provides superior boat control, helping anglers stay on fish with pinpoint accuracy.

Global Ocean Security Technologies (GOST) | Specter Ai

The GOST Specter Ai platform brings next-level vessel security through AI-driven facial recognition, object detection, GPS tracking, and real-time system monitoring. Compatible with existing GOST XVRs and third-party IP cameras, it enables proactive threat detection and remote situational awareness from anywhere in the world. The plug-and-play CIU connects via the Specter Ai App, allowing users to define “known persons” and trigger alerts for unidentified individuals. With potential insurance benefits and discounted satellite data bundles, Specter Ai is a powerful, accessible upgrade for modern marine security.

GoBluTech | AR3 LED UVC High-Flow 4-Stage RV Water Filter & Purification System

The Blu Technology AR3 UVC is a compact, marine-grade water purification system that delivers clean water with a four-stage filtration process and UVC sterilization. Unlike standard marine filters, it removes bacteria, viruses, VOCs, heavy metals, and more, without chemicals or lingering taste. Its certified filters and third-party-tested UV stage eliminate 99.99% of harmful pathogens. Built with stainless steel for durability, it’s designed for easy installation, high flow (up to 1,000 gallons a day), and a space-saving five-inch design.

Hurricane Boats | SunDeck 3200

The Hurricane SunDeck 3200 is Hurricane Boats’ bold new flagship―a 32-foot offshore cabin cruiser that offers luxury and style. Purpose-built for outboards and rated for up to 1,000 horsepower, it features joystick docking, the SeaKeeper II stabilization, and smart layout touches like dual refrigerators, a 32-inch cabin TV, and adaptive seating throughout. Despite its size, the 3200 feels like a much larger yacht thanks to its broad beam, deep bow seating, and carbon fiber hardtop that enhances stability and performance.

Hertz Marine | Capri

Capri is a marine stereo system designed to deliver high-resolution audio playback at 24bit/96 kHz, addressing limitations found in traditional CD-quality marine audio units. It includes a built-in amplifier, four independent audio zones with subwoofer control, and a 4.3-inch high-visibility display. The unit is built for marine environments with durable construction and offers multiple connectivity options, such as Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0, and AM/FM/DAB+ radio.

Highfield Boats USA | ADV7

Highfield Boats created a new product category with the launch of its ADV7, the builder’s first RIB to feature a fiberglass hull instead of aluminum. The ADV7 is a crossover model combining attributes of an RIB and a sportboat. The ADV7 offers a spacious layout, a console and head, and optional amenities like an on-deck galley. The deep-V hull, powered by a 300 horsepower outboard, enables watersports and delivers speeds up to 59 mph.

Honda Marine | McLaren M300

Honda Marine and McLaren Engineering released the McLaren Performance M300, a performance-inspired outboard delivering V8 power in a V6 package. Based on Honda’s BF250 platform, the M300 features a re-engineered camshaft, upgraded ECU, and larger fuel injectors, resulting in enhanced top-end power and mid-range torque for boats 24 feet and larger. Built on Honda technologies like VTEC, iST, and NMEA 2000 compatibility, it offers fuel efficiency, durability, and simplified maintenance.

JBL | Advanced Marine (JAM) JAM6500N

The JBL Advanced Marine JAM6500N is a premium marine multimedia receiver built for exceptional audio performance in open-air environments. Featuring four independent audio zones, each with its own 10-band EQ and sub-level controls, the unit allows precise, customizable sound tuning through both its onboard interface and the JBL Advanced Tuning Tool V1 for PC. With an IPX7-rated build, a sunlight-readable 4.3-inch display, and intuitive tactile controls, it’s designed for both durability and ease of use. The JAM6500N supports Bluetooth, USB-C, AM/FM, SiriusXM, and DAB+ playback, and is NMEA 2000 certified for seamless integration with leading MFDs and JBL remotes.

KICKER Marine Audio | M-Class Premium Marine Audio

KICKER’s M-Class Premium Marine Audio line delivers high-end home audio quality, meeting elevated RealMarine standards for durability and performance. With advanced component systems and coaxial options, these speakers and subwoofers provide clear sound separation and rich bass, powered by industry-leading crossovers and MW 10 and 12-inch subs. Glass-filled nylon baskets, carbon fiber-infused cones, and waterproof Tetoron dome tweeters ensure exceptional sonic performance and durability. The M-Class line withstands heat, moisture, and saltwater conditions.

Line + Cleat Life Jackets | Skiff

The Line + Cleat Skiff is a Type III USCG-approved PFD for children weighing 30 to 50 pounds, made with lightweight nylon fabric and 360 flotation around the midsection. The Skiff offers full range arm motion and with shoulder and groin straps, it will not slip off a child as they enjoy water play or swimming.

LOOKOUT | Camera with Integrated Nav Light

LOOKOUT’s latest camera system resolves installation challenges by integrating its AI vision camera system with a Coast Guard-certified all-around white navigation/anchor light from lighting partner Lumitec. This first-of-its-kind integration allows both critical technologies to be mounted at the vessel’s highest point, optimizing AI hazard detection while ensuring regulatory compliance. The LOOKOUT system uses AI to identify and track buoys, debris, vessels, and marine wildlife, enhancing situational awareness and safety. Compatible with boats ranging from 20 to 65 feet, it delivers a versatile safety upgrade.

MDS Brand | ModelMixer Boat Configurator

The MDS ModelMixer is a boat configurator designed to revolutionize how OEMs sell and how customers shop. This versatile, cost-effective platform offers three tiers – Static Builder, 2D Builder, and 3D Builder – enabling boat builders to meet a variety of customer needs with ease and flexibility. The 3D Builder provides an interactive design experience, complete with intelligent feature compatibility and real-time Augmented Reality visualization. Easy to set up and scale, ModelMixer simplifies product updates, supports evolving model lines, and empowers customers to visualize their dream boat.

Mercury Marine | Avator 75e and 110e Electric Outboards

The Mercury Avator 75e and 110e electric outboards offer clean, efficient propulsion for a wide range of vessels, delivering 10 and 15 horsepower through advanced transverse flux motor technology. These models are available with digital remote controls for boats with console steering, and the 75e outboard also features a tiller option, along with standard power tilt for easy shallow water operation. The motors connect to the Avator 5400 Power Center, which enables flexible battery configurations and convenient single-point charging. With SmartCraft Connect wireless app integration, full-color digital displays, and zero direct emissions, the Avator electric outboards offer performance, sustainability and a user-friendly experience.

Monterey Boats | Monterey Elite 30

The Monterey Elite 30 offers a unique center helm design to give a true automotive feel and an open layout. It features a spacious head compartment with forward entry, a large fiberglass hardtop with a full windshield, and a custom bow plate with flush anchor storage. Built with Monterey’s VST hull for enhanced performance and ride quality, it integrates advanced tech like a 15-inch Simrad screen and remote control functions via key FOB. With a max horsepower of 600, speeds up to 55 mph, and luxurious comfort throughout, the Elite 30 is a versatile, high-performance boat.

NAVAN | NAVAN S30

The NAVAN S30 features Brunswick’s patented T-Step Hull, delivering quicker planing, smoother handling, and improved efficiency. The forward cabin includes a double berth, a large skylight, an enclosed head, and ample storage. Powered by Mercury outboards and joystick piloting, the S30 integrates Simrad electronics and a 12V RELiON battery bank for off-grid comfort systems.

Princecraft Boats Inc. | Sport 188

The Pinecraft Sport 188 features a redesigned layout that enhances passenger comfort while cruising or fishing. Its aluminum hull includes a 12-inch longer running surface and cut nose, improving speed, maneuverability, stability, and fuel efficiency. The new design offers 43 percent more space between the bow and cockpit, along with expanded customization options. Fishing features include up to four rod holders in the V-berth, up to three fishing seats, a standard front livewell, and optional upgrades like a second livewell or large casting platform.

Pursuit Boats | Pursuit S 328 Sport

The new Pursuit S 328 Sport is a complete redesign of the original 2017 model, offering upgrades while retaining the same hull. Its cabin has been revolutionized, featuring a wider berth with one-handed settee-to-berth conversion, concealed head, and storage for up to six rods. On deck, enhancements include additional coaming and in-floor storage, an upgraded entertainment center, a transom cooler, and expanded leaning post storage. The redesigned helm features improved ergonomics, an integrated footrest, and teak accents.

Sailfish Boats | Sailfish 232 CC

The Sailfish 232 CC is a 23-foot center console boat that delivers the feel and functionality of a larger boat. Notable elements include dual aft entries, forward head access with added headroom, twin 11-gallon live wells, built-in vertical rod holders, multiple coolers, and a full-sized acrylic hardtop for reduced weight and cost. It was built with Sailfish’s VDS hull design and the Sailtech construction process.

Savvy Navvy | Savvy Integrated

The Savvy Integrated solution unifies fragmented systems into a seamless, user-friendly platform that works across multifunction displays, engines and other integrated systems. Designed with a strong focus on user experience, it introduces smart features like real-time range prediction―developed with RAD Propulsion―to give electric boaters confidence in their travel range. Its adoption by companies like Arc and Avikus (Hyundai’s autonomous navigation division) highlights its role in powering sustainable and autonomous boating innovations.

Scout Boats | 670 LXS

The Scout 670 LXS is the world’s largest outboard-powered yacht. It was designed in partnership with Harrison Eidsgaard to create a beautiful vessel that offers performance, the finest appointments, and the ability to take boaters anywhere. It can be beached nearshore, unlike inboard models, so boaters can fully enjoy the boating lifestyle.

SEACHOICE | Prop Buddy

The SEACHOICE Prop Buddy is an eff ective solution for anglers battling weed buildup on their trolling motor. The durable, lightweight and dual-bladed collar chops weeds before they build up on the trolling motor propeller. Rotation from the propeller drives underwater vegetation into the cutting edge of the Prop Buddy blades, which are replaceable, and ejects the clippings into the water. No sanding or adhesives are required and stainless steel hose clamps and hardware are included.

Sea Pro Boats | Sea Pro 225FLX Sandbar Boat

This 2025 Sea Pro 225FLX Sandbar Boat delivers the fun and functionality of Sea Pro’s popular Sandbar Boat concept in an affordable, easy-to-power, and easy-to-tow center console. Based on Sea Pro’s proven V-hull design and packed with quality features, the 225FLX combines a unique cockpit layout with versatile seating options and amenities to create a vessel for serious fishing and sandbar hangouts.

Sea Ray | SDX 250 Outboard

The Sea Ray SDX 250 Outboard combines comfort, performance, and modern design for versatile days on the water, powered by a Mercury 250 Verado V8 with SmartCraft DTS. Its spacious cockpit includes plush L-shaped seating, adjustable helm and companion seats, an integrated cooler, and an optional table. Smart storage features like a transom in-fl oor compartment and an optional head upgrade in the starboard compartment add convenience. With U-shaped bow seating, a convertible transom sunpad, swim platform, and optional ski tow pylon, the SDX 250 is built for both relaxation and watersports, while Simrad displays and customizable tech upgrades offer a seamless, user-friendly experience.

Shadow-Caster | Single Zone Lighting Control

With Shadow-Caster’s Single Zone Lighting Control, gaining complete control over a wide range of interior, exterior and underwater RGBW marine lighting fixtures is simple. The plug-and-play device uses a standard push-button switch to cycle through the full color array of LED lights and adjust brightness. The Single Zone Lighting Control allows OEMs to easily integrate full-featured lighting into their boats without significantly increasing MSRPs.

Simrad Yachting | RECON

Simrad’s RECON is its first electric steer saltwater trolling motor, delivering powerful, precise control with innovative technology. It features the Freesteer wearable joystick remote for 360-degree steering, including diagonal jogs, and accurate GPS anchor holding within a three-foot zone. The brushless motor offers quiet, weedless operation and integrated sonar for visibility. With full NMEA 2000 display integration, customizable controls, and available warranties, RECON sets a new standard in saltwater trolling motor design.

Sunstream | LiftBar

The Sunstream LiftBar is the fi rst boat lift to feature a fully enclosed screw jack lifting system, eliminating tangled cables and cable-keepers. It operates on 110V or solar trickle charge―no underwater AC power required―making installation electrician-free and waterfronts safer. The lift’s submersible, compact form hides at dock level, with critical components protected by an air bell cover. Its 12 horsepower motor delivers a faster, quieter performance than traditional lifts, and the pre-assembled units bolt easily to any dock type without a crane. The lift is controlled by a long-range Bluetooth transmitter, a control panel, and a smartphone app.

Supersede | Supersede Marine Board

The Supersede Marine Board offers a scalable, sustainable, and high-performance replacement for marine-grade plywood. Engineered to outperform traditional wood-based panels, Supersede is waterproof, rot-proof, toxin-free, and made from recycled plastic through a circular, zero-waste manufacturing process. It delivers strength, fastener retention, and workability while eliminating health hazards, deforestation, and disposal issues tied to plywood.

Suzuki Marine | 2025 Suzuki DF200 V6

For the 2025 model year, Suzuki has re-launched its 200 horsepower V6 outboard for heavy boats that need the torque, hole shot and strong acceleration of Suzuki’s 3.6-liter, 24-valve V6 powerhead. The motor offers a range of new features in this class, including integration with Suzuki’s advanced CAN bus system for easier rigging, Suzuki’s Easy Start System, automatic trim, keyless starting and electronic troll mode.

Tiara Yachts | 56 LS

Tiara’s largest outboard-powered yacht to date is the 56 LS, the flagship of the LS series and Tiara’s first quad-engine model. The 56 LS delivers versatility, speed, and refinement. Its modular aft cockpit―with fold-down terraces and optional entertainment or fishing modules―maximizes both space and function. Below deck, two staterooms and two heads accommodate four passengers. Powered by four 600 HP Verado engines and equipped with advanced Garmin navigation, the 56 LS blends performance with comfort for a yacht that truly does it all.

Tigé Boats | Ultré ZX

The 2025 Tigé Ultré ZX luxury wake boat blends innovation with elevated comfort and connectivity. Standout features include the Ultré RetracTable for versatile cockpit layout, a heated Powered Captain’s Chair, enhanced Co-Command and CLEAR Horizon touchscreen systems, and electric steering with return-to-center functionality. The UltréLounge now includes the FastFlip Observer Chair and UltréChill electric cooler with dual power sources, while the redesigned transom adds conveniences like the UltréBoost and LevelUp Power Platform.

Volvo Penta | Joystick Surfing

Volvo Penta’s Joystick Surfing is the first solution in the watersports market to enable surfing with full joystick control, integrating shift, throttle, and steering into a single, intuitive interface. Designed for Twin Forward Drive gasoline-powered boats, this innovation allows users to select surf profile and cruise at optimal speeds with a push of the joystick. Beyond Surf Mode, Joystick Surfing provides smooth maneuverability and speed control. With integrated safety features, autopilot compatibility, and Glass Cockpit Display connectivity, it sets a new benchmark for user-friendly, tech-forward watersports experiences.

Wavve Boating | Dynamic Depths

Wavve Boating’s new Dynamic Depths feature revolutionizes navigation by providing real-time tidal intelligence directly on its mobile app for iOS and Android. Launched in mid-2024, this innovation connects to over 5,700 water level stations, dynamically updating charted depths to reflect current and forecasted conditions. Dynamic Depths simplifies safe navigation in tidal and fluctuating water areas through a color-coded, easy-to-use interface. The feature is also integrated into Wavve’s auto-routing, helping boaters plan safer trips with smarter route recommendations.

Wet Sounds | Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Wet Sounds Portable Speaker delivers powerful, crystal-clear sound, up to 126 dB, in a rugged, waterproof, and floatable design built for any environment. It features SKAA wireless technology and Bluetooth connectivity, plus a 40-hour battery life for all-day performance. It offers customizable LED lighting, multi-directional audio, and a stackable, portable build.

Yamaha Motor Corporation | Yamaha JetBlaster PRO

The new Yamaha JetBlaster Series sets a new benchmark in the personal watercraft category with its revolutionary three-piece deck system that simplifies maintenance without compromising usability. Unlike competitors, the JetBlaster Pro’s deck stays intact for most service tasks, saving time and preserving structural integrity. Even with the middeck removed, the JetBlaster remains operable, allowing for seamless diagnostics and adjustments. Combined with a lightweight SMC hull and performance-focused design, the JetBlaster delivers playful handling and agility.

Yanmar | E-Saildrive SDe Series

The YANMAR E-Saildrive SDe Series offers a seamless, emissions-free sailing experience with a fully integrated, plug-and-play electric propulsion system that requires no hull modifications, an ideal replacement for the YANMAR YM engine. Delivering up to 15kW of power through a 48V system, it includes an in-house designed closed-loop oil cooling system, eliminating seawater contact and simplifying installation. A new control system with a 4.3-inch TFT display, quiet and low-vibration performance, and minimal maintenance makes it accessible for both new and seasoned sailors.