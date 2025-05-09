May 2025
Welcome to the May 2025 digital edition of Boating Industry!
Boating Industry unveils the 12th annual Top Products lists, spotlighting 50 of the most innovative products and services shaping the marine industry today. We also cover the latest trends in the fishing boat segment and explore how advancing technology is driving accessibility and safety on the water. Plus, Contributing Editor Glenn Hansen offers practical communication strategies for leaders at every level – because strong leadership starts with clear, effective dialogue.
Additional highlights of the May 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:
- How Leaders Communicate
- Boating Industry’s 2025 Top Products
- Technology Trends
- Market Trends: Fishing Boats
- And more!