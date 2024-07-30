Avikus establishes U.S. office in Florida

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced today it has established a permanent U.S. presence with headquarters in the Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Recognizing the importance of Florida in the yachting market, and its proximity to a high concentration of boat builders and potential and existing customers, Avikus has taken an office in the popular marina district of Fort Lauderdale. The new location highlights its commitment to the recreational boating market and will serve as a hub for sales, training and partnership operations for Avikus in the U.S.



“Since the introduction of NeuBoat, the world’s first Autonomous/ADAS solution for recreational boats, we have been eager to establish a presence in the U.S.,” said Paul Petani, Managing Director of Avikus. “This new location will allow us to continue the expansion of our team and better serve our existing customers, as well as foster the development new partnerships. LMC offers an opportunity to be part of the premier yachting refit community and we look forward to a bright future as we establish a foothold in Fort Lauderdale and beyond.”