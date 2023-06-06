Pettit makes sales leadership promotions

Pettit Marine Paint recently announced the promotion of Alejandro Quiroga and Chick Michaud to the position of VP of Sales for MRT’s marine segment business effective immediately. Pettit said these changes are a direct result the sustained growth over the last few years after the release of its Odyssey Triton and Trinidad XSR paints.

“Employees are a company's greatest asset, we are excited to continue to expand our leadership team and to continue to be customer focused,” said Scott Townsend, President of Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc. “These changes elevate our sales team to all new heights; and position us to be the leading customer focused coatings manufacturer in the marine industry.”

Promotions within the Pettit Marine Paint team include: Chick Michaud, who served most recently as Pettit’s Marine Market Sales Leader and was responsible for developing and maintaining strategic senior relationships with northern region distributors and driving a sustainable partnership with both businesses has been named Vice President of Marine Sales – North.

Alejandro Quiroga, most recently served as MRT’s Vice President of Business Development and was responsible for helping MRT’s multiple recreation focused brands obtain larger recognition, market share and financial growth has been named Vice President of Marine Sales - South.