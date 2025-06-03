ABYC awards scholarship to future technician

The Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Bridget Fink of North Canton, Ohio, to support her pursuit of a career in the marine industry.

Fink will attend Seattle Maritime Academy’s engineering program, where she plans to earn her QMED certification and continue her journey toward becoming a marine technician. Her decision to join the industry was inspired by her hands-on experience as a deckhand with Lindblad Expeditions, where she developed a passion for shipboard systems and engineering operations.

The Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund was established to honor the legacy of Larry Porche and his commitment to excellence in the marine industry. The fund supports students who demonstrate a strong interest in technical careers within the maritime sector.

This year’s award was made possible through the collaborative efforts of plan administrators Ronald Gebbia, Dennis Zirkelbach, John Bender, Debbie Bellantoni and Kurt Forsman. The fund is managed by the ABYC Foundation.

“We are excited to support Bridget’s aspirations and confident that she will make a meaningful contribution to the future of the marine trades,” said Kurt Forsman on behalf of the scholarship fund’s administration committee.