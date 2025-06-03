ABYC awards scholarship to future technician

The StaffJune 3, 2025
Bridget Fink, Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund recipient.
Bridget Fink, Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund recipient. Photo courtesy of ABYC

The Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Bridget Fink of North Canton, Ohio, to support her pursuit of a career in the marine industry.

Fink will attend Seattle Maritime Academy’s engineering program, where she plans to earn her QMED certification and continue her journey toward becoming a marine technician. Her decision to join the industry was inspired by her hands-on experience as a deckhand with Lindblad Expeditions, where she developed a passion for shipboard systems and engineering operations.

The Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund was established to honor the legacy of Larry Porche and his commitment to excellence in the marine industry. The fund supports students who demonstrate a strong interest in technical careers within the maritime sector.

This year’s award was made possible through the collaborative efforts of plan administrators Ronald Gebbia, Dennis Zirkelbach, John Bender, Debbie Bellantoni and Kurt Forsman. The fund is managed by the ABYC Foundation.

“We are excited to support Bridget’s aspirations and confident that she will make a meaningful contribution to the future of the marine trades,” said Kurt Forsman on behalf of the scholarship fund’s administration committee.

The StaffJune 3, 2025

Related Articles

boating tariffs

Tariffs to increase on steel and aluminum imports

June 3, 2025
Sea Tow Foundation boat

Sea Tow Foundation calls on industry for research effort

June 3, 2025
Viking Yachts boat

Viam and Viking Yachts partnership to launch in July

June 3, 2025
IDS Marine logo

IDS launches marine division

June 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.