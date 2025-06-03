Sea Tow Foundation calls on industry for research effort

As part of a national effort to better understand how the boating industry views consumer-facing safety messaging, the non-profit Sea Tow Foundation is calling for boat and accessory dealers and manufacturers to participate in one-on-one research interviews.

Participants will help inform the development of practical, ready-made boating safety materials that companies can use with their customers, and the results will help shape future collaboration between nonprofit and for-profit entities in the recreational boating space. All findings will be anonymized in the final reports. These voluntary, confidential interviews will be conducted via Zoom in July, and participants will receive a $100 VISA gift card as a thank-you for their time.

This research project is part of the Sea Tow Foundation’s grant funding through the Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The grant aims to identify opportunities, barriers and best practices related to how for-profit boating businesses engage with boating safety efforts.

“We know that many companies in the boating industry care about safety, but there’s often uncertainty around how to effectively deliver those messages to customers,” said Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “Through this project, we’re hoping to better understand the real-world challenges and opportunities businesses face when it comes to promoting safety, so we can create tools and resources that are practical, relevant, and easy to use.”

Interested individuals can learn more or sign up to participate on the Sea Tow Foundation website.