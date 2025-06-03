Rollick and Aqua Finance partner to enhance digital retailing

Rollick and Aqua Finance (Aqua), a provider of consumer financing solutions, have partnered to streamline the buying experience for RV, powersports and boat purchases. The collaboration integrates Aqua’s financing prequalification experience within the RollickEngage digital retail tool.

According to Rollick’s recent Future of Buying Study, up to 54 percent of outdoor recreation vehicle shoppers want to begin the financing process online. Rollick’s OEM and dealer customers have found that consumers who complete a digital prequalification through the RollickEngage tool close purchases at a rate of up to 3.1 times a standard lead. This collaboration empowers OEMs like Winnebago and E-Z-GO, the first to leverage the integration, to extend their existing retail finance programs with Aqua by bringing the financing qualification experience online to meet consumer needs and boost close rates.

Aqua’s financing program offers several advantages to both consumers and dealers. With full spectrum financing, Aqua provides flexible options that cater to a variety of credit profiles, ensuring that more consumers can access the financing they need. The streamlined digital prequalification process through RollickEngage helps consumers understand their purchasing power early in their shopping journey, and dealers benefit from Aqua’s efficient transaction processes, which minimize delays and improve customer satisfaction.

“This collaboration is a tangible example of how we deliver on our mission to help recreation OEMs and dealers find, win, and keep customers,” said Jason Nierman, chief revenue officer at Rollick. “Industry collaborations like this one with Aqua are key to our success. We provide the most comprehensive digital retailing solution on the market, giving OEMs and dealers the flexibility to integrate processes with their existing partners, be it for financing prequalification, trade-in estimation, deposit taking, incentives eligibility checks, texting, and more.”