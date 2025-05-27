My Financing USA partners with Rollick

My Financing USA, a national recreational vehicle and boat service provider, has announced that it will give away over $1 billion in prequalified leads from its new website, MyFy Marketplace. This solution will enable dealerships to showcase their inventory to pre-qualified, active shoppers without paying listing fees.

In 2024, over 28,000 customers began their journey with My Financing USA without selecting a unit. So to maximize this potential, My Financing USA has partnered with Rollick Inc. to simplify and accelerate the process of adding dealer listings. The partnership will allow dealers to effortlessly advertise their inventory on the new MyFy Marketplace. 

“Rollick is committed to helping dealers reach ready-to-buy customers more efficiently,” said Jason Nierman, chief revenue officer of Rollick. “Our partnership with My Financing USA enables their new marketplace to connect a highly motivated audience with dealer inventory faster and more efficiently with the goal of helping dealers close incremental sales.”

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has publicly acknowledged the financial burden of escalating listing fees. As listing costs continue to rise across the industry, MyFy Marketplace provides a powerful, cost-effective alternative for dealerships seeking greater visibility without the hefty price tag.

“Dealers deserve a partner that supports their growth rather than adding to their expenses,” said Thomas Carrier, CEO of My Financing USA. “We’re excited to offer a solution to dealers that helps them reach motivated buyers and sell more products without the barrier of high listing fees.” Dealers who reach out by June 15 will receive priority access to the marketplace before it opens to a wider network.

