Viam and Viking Yachts partnership to launch in July

Viam, an engineering platform for data, AI, and automation, has partnered with Viking Yachts to streamline fiberglass sanding operations. By integrating Viam’s intelligent automation technology, Viking aims to boost efficiency and ensure greater consistency in its manufacturing process.”

“Our partnership with Viking represents a major innovation around one of the most challenging aspects of marine manufacturing,” said Eliot Horowitz, co-founder and CEO of Viam. “We’ve taken a time-consuming, resource-intensive process and made it resoundingly more efficient and scalable.”

“This is about improving the way we build boats,” said Pat Healey, president and CEO of Viking Yachts. “We’ve always embraced innovation that makes us better. If robotics can help our teamwork smarter, faster and more efficiently, then it’s worth the investment.”

Eliot Horowitz will discuss the partnership, which will launch in July, during a session at Capitol Hill Ocean Week on June 4 in Washington, D.C., entitled “Emerging Ocean Economies: Innovation Driving Conservation Outcomes.” Co-hosted by Viking, the panel will explore how companies like Viam and Viking are using technology to enhance ocean stewardship and support the marine industry.

Fiberglass sanding is a vital but labor-intensive and time-consuming aspect of marine manufacturing. The process requires specific protective equipment and extensive training, posing operational challenges for manufacturers and workers. Traditional sanding robots rely on rigid, pre-programmed paths and struggle to manage the complex shapes of custom yachts. The Viam platform provides skilled judgment that allows robots to adapt in real time, ensuring consistent finishes across a range of yacht sizes and types. With Viam, robots can handle complex surfaces, ensuring consistent quality.