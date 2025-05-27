Stingray Boats hires VP of sales and marketing

Stingray Boats has hired Mike Youngblood as its vice president of sales and marketing, effective immediately. He will oversee Stingray’s regional sales representatives and its associated dealer network throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Youngblood has extensive experience and a passion for the marine industry, previously the national sales manager at Sea Pro Boats.

“I’m excited about joining the Stingray team, as well as working with their extensive high-powered dealer network and sales staff,” said Youngblood. “Stingray has a lot of history in its 45 years, and I’m ready to help add to it.”

“We welcome Mike to our Stingray team, and we’re looking forward to great things ahead,” said Barry Avent, president of Stingray Boats. “His experience and attitude will help drive relationships forward and strengthen our initiatives as we look to continually improve everything we do here for our dealers and customers.”