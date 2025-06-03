2025 IBEX Innovation Awards nominations now open

The StaffJune 3, 2025
2025 Innovation Awards logo

The IBEX Innovation Awards are now open for entries. This annual program celebrates cutting-edge advancements that shape the future of marine technology and design. From next-generation propulsion systems and sustainable materials to advancements in electronics, safety, and construction techniques, the awards recognize the products that set new standards for innovation and excellence.

Receiving an IBEX Innovation Award signals a company’s commitment to pushing the industry forward, enhancing product value, and improving the on-water experience for boaters. Award recipients gain industry-wide recognition, media visibility, and a platform to showcase their achievements in front of thousands of marine professionals attending IBEX 2025, which will be held Oct. 7–9 in Tampa, Florida.

The deadline for product entries is August 20, 2025. Companies are encouraged to submit early and ensure their products meet the criteria for this distinguished honor.

