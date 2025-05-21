IBEX 2025 dates set in October

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) will take place at the Tampa Convention Center, October 7-9, 2025, with the theme “Fast Forward.”

“IBEX 2025 is where the marine industry comes together,” said Mary Velline, show director, IBEX. “We come together not just to showcase what’s next, but to solve today’s challenges and shape a brighter future. United, we move the industry Fast Forward.”

This year’s theme, Fast Forward, reflects the pace of innovation shaping the marine industry, from next-gen propulsion and sustainable materials to advanced electronics and smarter build technologies. Hosting a place “where challenges become breakthroughs,” this year’s show will feature over 700 exhibiting companies and an anticipated total attendance of 8,000 industry professionals, including boat builders, manufacturers, naval architects, distributors, wholesalers and more. Registration for IBEX 2025 opens in early June for both exhibitors and visitors.

Full Show details will unfold throughout the summer, but attendees can expect the three levels of exhibits, a full educational conference and a variety of networking events, including the Opening Night Party sponsored by Wet Sounds and the Mid-Show Mixer sponsored by Roswell Marine.

This year’s exhibit halls will operate on new hours, closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for expanded networking opportunities. The Education Conference will include Monday Pre-Conference sessions, Tech Talk Workshops on the show floor, the technical Seminar Series, and a new Main Stage lineup of sessions.