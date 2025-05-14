IBEX will move to December in 2027

The StaffMay 14, 2025
Tampa Convention Center
Photo courtesy of NMMA

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) will shift to a December date pattern beginning in 2027 in response to feedback from the industry and disruptions caused by hurricane season. The event will remain in its long-standing host city, Tampa, Florida. In 2027, IBEX will be held December 7-9 at the Tampa Convention Center.

This change follows extensive consultation with industry stakeholders and exhibitors, who overwhelmingly supported the move as a way to protect the show’s consistency and reliability and provide opportunities for growth.

“In recent years, hurricanes have caused disruptions and uncertainty for IBEX,” said Mary Velline, IBEX show director. “We listened carefully to the industry, and the December shift is ideal, allowing us to better serve our community by delivering a dependable, world-class event each year and ensuring the long-term success for our exhibitors.”

The new IBEX December date pattern was developed in close collaboration with IBEX co-owners, RAI Amsterdam and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

Upcoming IBEX dates

  • IBEX 2025: October 7–9, 2025 | Tampa Convention Center
  • IBEX 2026: October 6–8, 2026 | Tampa Convention Center
  • IBEX 2027: December 7–9, 2027 | Tampa Convention Center

