Omaya Yachts adds dealer partner in Mexico

The StaffDecember 8, 2025
Omaya Yachts and Camino dealer
Photo courtesy of Omaya Yachts

Omaya Yachts has announced Camino al Mare as its exclusive dealer for Mexico, furthering its international expansion. Camino al Mare operates offices in the Mexican, Caribbean and Pacific regions.

The partnership with Omaya Yachts began at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival, where the Camino al Mare team attended the brand’s debut of the Omaya 50. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our philosophy of offering best-in-class solutions within each yachting segment,” said Roberto Camino, founder of Omaya Yachts.

“Partnering with Camino al Mare is an exciting new chapter for our brand in a region with tremendous potential,” said Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts. “The team’s deep industry knowledge and commitment to exceptional client service make it the ideal ambassador for Omaya in Mexico.”

