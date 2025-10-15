Omaya Yachts expands into Northern Europe

Omaya Yachts has named Natural Yachts as its exclusive dealer for the Netherlands, uniting two family-owned businesses.

“We are excited to partner with Natural Yachts as we expand Omaya’s presence in Northern Europe,” said Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts. “Natural Yachts’ deep understanding of the Dutch market, their commitment to excellence, and impressive Experience Center make them the ideal partner to introduce our luxury catamarans to this sophisticated market. Its family values and dedication to customer service mirror our own philosophy.”

Natural Yachts will provide Omaya customers with sales consultation, after-sales service, and exclusive events at the Experience Center. The company’s service network extends across Europe, with its yard serving the immediate boating area and mobile service teams supporting vessels throughout the continent.

“We are excited to embark on a collaborative journey with Omaya Yachts,” said Jurjen Poorting, CEO of Natural Yachts. “This collaboration offers us a unique opportunity to bring luxury catamarans with timeless comfort and an eye-catching design to market. This is at a time when demand for high-quality, modern yachts for living on or longer cruises is increasing. We look forward to presenting the Omaya 50 and see great potential for the Northern European market.”