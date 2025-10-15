Omaya Yachts expands into Northern Europe

The StaffOctober 15, 2025
Omaya Yachts
Photo courtesy of Omaya Yachts

Omaya Yachts has named Natural Yachts as its exclusive dealer for the Netherlands, uniting two family-owned businesses.

“We are excited to partner with Natural Yachts as we expand Omaya’s presence in Northern Europe,” said Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts. “Natural Yachts’ deep understanding of the Dutch market, their commitment to excellence, and impressive Experience Center make them the ideal partner to introduce our luxury catamarans to this sophisticated market. Its family values and dedication to customer service mirror our own philosophy.”

Natural Yachts will provide Omaya customers with sales consultation, after-sales service, and exclusive events at the Experience Center. The company’s service network extends across Europe, with its yard serving the immediate boating area and mobile service teams supporting vessels throughout the continent.

“We are excited to embark on a collaborative journey with Omaya Yachts,” said Jurjen Poorting, CEO of Natural Yachts. “This collaboration offers us a unique opportunity to bring luxury catamarans with timeless comfort and an eye-catching design to market. This is at a time when demand for high-quality, modern yachts for living on or longer cruises is increasing. We look forward to presenting the Omaya 50 and see great potential for the Northern European market.”

The StaffOctober 15, 2025

Related Articles

Wet Sounds speakers on Sea-Doo

Marine Audio: Boaters keep the volume high and the standards higher

October 16, 2025
NMMA advocacy update

NMMA shares trade and tariff deadlines for manufacturers

October 16, 2025
Hanse Yachts

Hanse Yachts builds presence in Hong Kong

October 15, 2025
Frank Hugelmeyer

Frank Hugelmeyer concludes tenure as chair of ORR

October 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.