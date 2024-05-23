Elica Group launches new power catamaran brand

Bulgarian family owned business, Elica Group, has announced the launch of its luxury power catamaran brand Omaya Yachts, with its first model, the OMAYA 50, set to hit the water this summer.

Elica said with the group’s 30 years of experience in manufacturing, a focus on quality, transparency and a hunger for manufacturing best-in-class yachts, the next phase of corporate growth points to Elica Yard. Situated on the banks of the Danube and where Omaya’s yachts are created, the yard is aiming to lead the manufacture of luxury power catamarans for the private and charter markets.

“Being on the water has always been a passion of our family and runs deep in our DNA. It was a natural progression for Elica Group to develop a range of serial-production yachts with the aim of building the very best power catamarans,” Kaloyan Radulov, co-founder and CEO of Omaya Yachts and Elica Yard, said. “We’re confident the OMAYA 50 will turn heads and are excited to introduce her to the world.”

The vast corporate investment in Elica Yard has enhanced its facilities and modernized operations to accommodate cutting-edge technologies for producing turnkey yacht projects. This has resulted in streamlining the shipbuilding process, reducing costs and achieving high quality of the vessels it produces.

The first of Omaya’s yachts, the OMAYA 50, is a 50-foot luxury catamaran with a beam of 27 feet, which provides additional space within the lower deck and cabins, as well as its generous saloon living space. The bow area’s layout is focused on creating comfortable social areas, boasting large sunbeds, ample seating areas and open deck space.

Available in two configurations for the lower deck, with the owner version providing a large master cabin covering the entire port side complete with a double bed, sofa, desk and vanity area, integrated wardrobe and large ensuite offering double basins and a full standing shower. Two further double guest cabins are on the starboard side with ensuite bathrooms and an additional crew cabin.