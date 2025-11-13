Twin Vee begins production of Bahama Boat Works models

Twin Vee has announced that customer deliveries for the Bahama Boat Works line under its ownership will begin soon. Twin Vee acquired Bahama Boat Works earlier this year, and this milestone marks the integration of the Bahama Boat Works brand into the company’s expanded manufacturing platform.

“Our focus from day one has been to honor Bahama Boats’ legacy while positioning the brand for its next chapter of growth,” said Joseph Visconti, president and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. “The boats now coming off our production line reflect what Bahama Boats is known for: seaworthiness, craftsmanship and performance, while benefiting from Twin Vee’s expanded manufacturing resources, engineering capabilities and distribution reach.”

Twin Vee will continue to scale its output and broaden availability through its dealer and customer channels throughout 2026, while exploring strategic growth opportunities in additional domestic and international markets.