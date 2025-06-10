Twin Vee PowerCats acquires Bahama Boat Works

The StaffJune 10, 2025
Bahama Boat Works 41
Photo courtesy of Bahama Boat Works

Twin Vee PowerCats has acquired Bahama Boat Works, an offshore fishing vessel manufacturer.

Twin Vee Powercats stated that Bahama’s DNA combined with Twin Vee’s pursuit of innovation will result in modern boats that are beautiful, capable, and efficient.

“Moving forward, Bahama Boat Works under Twin Vee will continue to craft highly refined boats for discerning owners who demand the absolute best,” said Joseph Visconti, CEO and president of Twin Vee PowerCats. “From signature screwless hardware and flush-mount finishes to integrated state-of-the-art marine electronics and optimized hull designs, these boats will embody both tradition and progress. The new Bahama will represent a perfect harmony of timeless form and future-forward function, honoring its past while driving boldly into the next era of boating excellence.”

Key to this transition is the continued involvement of master boat builder Scott Henley, who will ensure that the soul and quality of Bahama Boat Works will be preserved and continue to thrive within the Twin Vee organization.

The StaffJune 10, 2025

Related Articles

IBEX

IBEX registration opens

June 11, 2025
Boating Industry's celebration of the 2024 Top 100 winners

Boating Industry Top Dealer applications due in September!

June 10, 2025
Warbird Marine Holding's Thomas Wieners and John Dorton

Warbird Marine Holdings appoints CEO

June 10, 2025
Rightboats U.S. account manager

Rightboat names U.S. account manager

June 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.