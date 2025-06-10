Twin Vee PowerCats acquires Bahama Boat Works

Twin Vee PowerCats has acquired Bahama Boat Works, an offshore fishing vessel manufacturer.

Twin Vee Powercats stated that Bahama’s DNA combined with Twin Vee’s pursuit of innovation will result in modern boats that are beautiful, capable, and efficient.

“Moving forward, Bahama Boat Works under Twin Vee will continue to craft highly refined boats for discerning owners who demand the absolute best,” said Joseph Visconti, CEO and president of Twin Vee PowerCats. “From signature screwless hardware and flush-mount finishes to integrated state-of-the-art marine electronics and optimized hull designs, these boats will embody both tradition and progress. The new Bahama will represent a perfect harmony of timeless form and future-forward function, honoring its past while driving boldly into the next era of boating excellence.”

Key to this transition is the continued involvement of master boat builder Scott Henley, who will ensure that the soul and quality of Bahama Boat Works will be preserved and continue to thrive within the Twin Vee organization.