MarineSource and Boattest partner to enhance online marketplace

MarineSource.com, a new boat and yacht online marketplace and digital hub, has announced its partnership with Boattest, a third-party, consumer-report-style boat research website. The collaboration brings Boattest’s independent tests, data and video reviews directly into MarineSource’s boat shopping experience, helping buyers move seamlessly from research to contacting a seller.

“Shoppers want confidence, speed and clarity,” said Chris Kanaley, CEO and co-founder of MarineSource. “By weaving Boattest’s expert reviews and performance data into MarineSource.com listings, we’re giving boat buyers the insight they need now for when they’re ready to take the next step. For our customers in the marine industry, this is yet another way we are driving quality traffic to our marketplace.”

“Boattest’s mission has always been to help people choose the right boat for the way they actually boat,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder of Boattest. “Partnering with MarineSource extends that mission to the point of action, turning trusted research into meaningful connections with sellers, dealers and brands.”

Partnership details:

Research where you shop: MarineSource listings will feature Boattest editorial highlights, performance metrics, specifications and video reviews where available, reducing the need to jump between sites.

Smarter comparisons: Buyers can evaluate models side‑by‑side using consistent, independent Boattest data integrated into MarineSource’s comparison tools.

MarineSource listings will soon automatically populate the pre-owned boat section of Boattest.com.

More visibility for sellers: Dealers and brokers gain enhanced exposure through co‑branded content placements and model‑level education that builds buyer trust and improves lead quality.

Transparency for the industry: Manufacturers and brands benefit from consistent presentation of verified specifications and test results within an active marketplace.

Integration will roll out in phases beginning in November, expanding across additional brands and models over time. Both teams will also collaborate on editorial features, buyer education and seasonal shopping guides aimed at first‑time buyers and experienced owners alike.