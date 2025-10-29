MarineSource announces partnership with Informa at FLIBS

MarineSource.com, a new online marketplace and digital hub for the marine industry, has announced an exclusive partnership with U.S. Boat Shows by Informa. The collaboration officially launches at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), taking place October 29 through November 2.

Through this new alliance, MarineSource becomes the exclusive online marketplace partner for FLIBS. Beyond FLIBS, MarineSource and U.S. Boat Shows by Informa share that an additional partnership is on the horizon.

This partnership will enhance the digital reach and visibility of boat show exhibitors by integrating MarineSource’s listing technology and marketing tools into the U.S. Boat Shows ecosystem. Attendees and buyers will benefit from seamless online access to exhibitor live inventories before, during and after each event, bridging the gap between the physical and digital boat-buying experience.

“Launching our company by announcing an exclusive partnership at FLIBS with U.S. Boat Shows is the biggest way to show the industry we are here to do something different,” said Chris Kanaley, CEO and co-founder of MarineSource. “This collaboration extends the reach of boat show exhibitors beyond the docks and into a year-round digital experience that connects buyers and sellers wherever they are.”

“We believe MarineSource will be tremendously beneficial for the marine industry as a whole,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. “Their platform is specifically designed to reduce costs across the industry while significantly expanding audience reach and access for boat buyers. By partnering with MarineSource, we’re not just digitally enhancing our own events; we’re supporting a solution that will create new efficiencies, lower barriers to entry and connect more buyers with sellers than ever before. This collaboration represents our commitment to driving innovation that benefits everyone in the marine marketplace.”

“The integration of innovative technology and healthy competition offers a powerful opportunity to strengthen the marine industry, reducing costs, improving efficiency and unlocking new pathways for growth. It’s progress we should proudly champion,” said Phil Purcell, CEO and president at Marine Industries Association of South Florida.