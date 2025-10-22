Nimbus Group appoints dealer development manager

Nimbus Group USA has appointed marine industry veteran Dave Patnaude as its dealer development manager for the EdgeWater Power Boats brand.

Patnaude has worked in the marine industry for over three decades and brings experience in dealership management, sales leadership and strategic consulting with brands like Monterey, Blackfin, Beneteau, Everglades and Sailfish. He has worked extensively with multi-location marine groups across the U.S., helping them strengthen operations, improve team performance and drive sustainable growth.

In his new role, Patnaude will focus on expanding EdgeWater’s dealer network, enhancing retail performance and driving long-term business growth through closer collaboration between the factory and its partners. He will also seek out exceptional dealers throughout the U.S. and abroad to represent EdgeWater’s story of The Better Boat.

“Dave’s combination of operational expertise, leadership and marketing insight is a timely addition to the EdgeWater team,” said Justin Joyner, vice president of sales and marketing for Nimbus Group USA. “EdgeWater has key new product launches this year and his proven ability to elevate sales performance inside dealerships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class products and support to our partners.”

“I’ve admired EdgeWater for years, both for its uncompromising craftsmanship and its commitment to its dealer partners,” said Patnaude. “I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the brand’s continued growth and success.”