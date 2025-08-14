Nautical Ventures partners with Nimbus Group

Nautical Ventures, recently acquired by Vision Marine Technologies, has entered into a Letter of Intent with Nimbus Boats USA to exclusively distribute Nimbus powerboats on Florida’s West Coast.

Upon entering into definitive agreements, which the parties expect to conclude by March 31, 2026, Nautical Ventures would be authorized to promote, sell and service Nimbus models in Florida’s West Coast region beginning August 1, 2025.

“Adding Nimbus to our lineup will be a strategic move to broaden our product portfolio and serve customers who are seeking premium day‑cruiser and weekender boats,” said Alexandre Mongeon, co‑founder and chief executive officer of Vision Marine. “Our vision is to curate the best selection of boats on the market and deliver an elevated on‑water experience. This partnership will expand our reach in Florida, leverage the sales and service capabilities of Nautical Ventures, and align with our plan to build a diversified portfolio that addresses high‑margin segments. We believe it will position us to capitalize on strong consumer demand and favorable market trends, while continuing to support and grow our existing brand relationships.”

The Nimbus partnership is one of several initiatives Vision Marine is pursuing as it structures and expands its brand portfolio under new leadership. In June, the company acquired Nautical Ventures, a Florida‑based recreational boat dealership, marina and service provider. The acquisition created North America’s first electric boat propulsion and multi‑brand retail company, combining Vision Marine’s high‑voltage E‑Motion powertrain and electric boats with Nautical Ventures’ established sales and service infrastructure.

Vision Marine states: “Integrating Nimbus into this platform is part of a broader strategy to offer consumers the best products across propulsion types while supporting long‑term growth for all brands in the Nautical Ventures family.”