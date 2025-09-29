Hanse Yachts adds dealer in Southern Italy

Hanse Yachts AG has announced the expansion of its dealer network in Italy with the addition of Parallelo 38 Yachts & Charter. The business, based in the Porto Turistico di Capo d’Orlando, is now an exclusive Hanse dealer for Sicily and Calabria.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the sailing world, owner Enzo Ricordo brings extensive expertise in yacht sales, nautical charter services and a strong passion for competitive sailing at national and international regattas.

“This is another step in continuously expanding the Hanse brand in Italy. With Enzo Riccardo and Parallelo 38, we have found a partner who shares our values and passion for sailing yachts and who will successfully represent Hanse in Sicily and Calabria,” said Maxim Neumann, sales director of Hanse Yachts AG.